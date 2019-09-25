Matarin Capital Management Has Cut Its Opus Bank (OPB) Holding by $940,989; Market Value Rose; Ra Capital Management Decreased Its Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Opus Bank (OPB) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 44,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 209,743 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.43M, down from 254,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Opus Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 110,554 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 16/03/2018 – Snapshot: `Fra Angelico/Opus Operantis’ by Robert Polidori; 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – NO ONE-OFF INCREMENTAL EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED AS A RESULT OF COMPLETED TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – Opus Bank Expands Its Southern California Commercial Banking Team; 05/03/2018 – Opus One Announces Proposed Extension of Warrant Term; 28/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL FY NET INCOME 5.84B FORINT; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP – EACH OF NOV 2018 BONDS WILL BE REDEEMED AT 101.00 PER CENT OF NOMINAL AMOUNT TOGETHER WITH ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 07/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus evaluates a new corporate bond issue; 07/05/2018 – Opus Named a 2018 Spend Matters Provider to Watch; 02/04/2018 – SPHERE 3D – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES WITH OPUS BANK AND FBC HOLDING S.A.R.L., AFFILIATE OF CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 6.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.52 million, down from 8.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 1.03 million shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua; 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Onco; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Announces Updated Results From the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101); 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold TGTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 9.51% less from 45.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 56,331 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Birchview Cap LP has invested 0.08% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 29,193 shares. Bridger Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Legal & General Group Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,682 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 8,143 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 436,433 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited, a New York-based fund reported 59,934 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 843,143 shares. Int Group owns 49,991 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). National Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 10,400 shares.

Ra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scpharmaceuticals Inc by 389,862 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $10.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $351,750 activity.

Analysts await TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by TG Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 106,491 shares to 502,586 shares, valued at $16.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ready Capital Corp by 39,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Analysts await Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 44.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.25 per share. OPB’s profit will be $13.05M for 15.26 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Opus Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.