Matarin Capital Management Has Boosted Coca (COKE) Holding by $1.15 Million as Share Value Declined; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holder Greenwich Investment Management Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coca (COKE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 3,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 48,418 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49M, up from 44,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $289.99. About 16,915 shares traded. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 105.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.41% the S&P500. Some Historical COKE News: 14/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $180 MLN ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018; 09/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $COKE Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.52; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COKE); 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Coke Bottling Co Consolidated Otlk To Negative; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED -ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MLN TO $35 MLN EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 85.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 174,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,950 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 203,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 111,750 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59 million and $102.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 20,107 shares to 226,308 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.23 million for 18.25 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.75 in 2019Q1.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 138,980 shares to 365,500 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.