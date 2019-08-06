Matarin Capital Management Decreased Rex American Resources (REX) Holding By $441,440; Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Has 1.52 Sentiment

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased Rex American Resources Corp (REX) stake by 9.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 5,518 shares as Rex American Resources Corp (REX)’s stock declined 13.55%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 50,974 shares with $4.11M value, down from 56,492 last quarter. Rex American Resources Corp now has $443.41 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.76% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.67. About 25,583 shares traded. REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) has declined 2.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical REX News: 01/05/2018 – REX American Resources Mourns the Passing of Esteemed Board Member Lawrence Tomchin; 22/03/2018 – REX American Resources’ Fourth Quarter Diluted EPS of $2.89 and Full Year Diluted EPS of $6.02; 22/03/2018 – Rex American Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Rex American 4Q Rev $109.5M; 22/03/2018 – REX AMERICAN RESOURCES’ FOURTH QUARTER DILUTED EPS OF $2.89 AND FULL YEAR DILUTED EPS OF $6.02; 23/05/2018 – REX American Resources Reports First Quarter Diluted EPS of $1.45; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 22/03/2018 Rex American 4Q EPS $2.89; 23/04/2018 – DJ REX American Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REX); 01/05/2018 – REX Amer Resources Mourns the Passing of Esteemed Bd Member Lawrence Tomchin

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 32 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 21 cut down and sold stakes in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database reported: 12.66 million shares, up from 12.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 22 New Position: 10.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) stake by 27,505 shares to 396,095 valued at $11.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) stake by 133,953 shares and now owns 476,142 shares. Piedmont Office Realty Tru (NYSE:PDM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold REX shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.50 million shares or 0.43% more from 5.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Comml Bank Trust has 0% invested in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) for 18 shares. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0% invested in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) for 18,600 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc invested in 28 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,544 are held by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 3,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 0% in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 75,276 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX). 1,700 are owned by South Dakota Council. Legal And General Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,570 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) or 275,575 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 857,763 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 81,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has 493,044 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust for 968,586 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 164,853 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 720,770 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.44% in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 1.64 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 74,450 shares traded. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $235.53 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 200.65 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.