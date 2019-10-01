Matarin Capital Management Decreased Pnm Resources (PNM) Stake; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Trimmed Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased Pnm Resources Inc (PNM) stake by 31.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 38,442 shares as Pnm Resources Inc (PNM)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 84,775 shares with $4.32M value, down from 123,217 last quarter. Pnm Resources Inc now has $4.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 357,100 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.82 TO $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 13/03/2018 – PNM 2018, 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO BE AFFIRMED; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates PNM Resources Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – PNM Resources to Announce 2018 First Quarter Earnings on April 27; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.04 TO $2.16 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 19.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 4,714 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 19,052 shares with $2.66M value, down from 23,766 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $233.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $129.51. About 5.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 20.76% above currents $129.51 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16100 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $168 target in Monday, June 24 report. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) stake by 7,775 shares to 7,785 valued at $562,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Credit Suisse Nassau Brh stake by 45,253 shares and now owns 114,124 shares. Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) was raised too.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 29.98 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Augustine Asset Management stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Markston International Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 216,406 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Company has invested 2.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mackenzie Financial Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 128,575 shares. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 3,759 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% or 8,326 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc holds 2,637 shares. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 3.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd holds 1% or 427,631 shares. Comerica Bankshares invested in 0.54% or 475,841 shares. Moreover, Founders Mgmt Ltd Llc has 4.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 95,091 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Oh owns 1,513 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Td Asset Mgmt owns 1.58 million shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne reported 105,119 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PNM shares while 74 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 70.56 million shares or 0.33% more from 70.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 33,157 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 329 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). 20,163 are owned by Macquarie Gp Ltd. Aperio Gp Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 728,949 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 11,758 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 94,490 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsr LP has 14,220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company invested in 4,379 shares. Ironwood Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 300 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 111,848 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PNM Resources has $5300 highest and $43.5000 lowest target. $51.83’s average target is -1.35% below currents $52.54 stock price. PNM Resources had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of PNM in report on Monday, September 30 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, September 6 with “Neutral”.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased Alarm.Com Holdings Inc stake by 124,474 shares to 155,361 valued at $8.31M in 2019Q2. It also upped Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) stake by 7,298 shares and now owns 145,542 shares. Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) was raised too.

