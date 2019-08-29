Matarin Capital Management Decreased Holding in America’s Car (CRMT) by $555,646 as Stock Price Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Maple Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in America’s Car (CRMT) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 6,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The institutional investor held 81,441 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 87,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in America’s Car for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $87.43. About 92,055 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 33,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 32,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $231.94. About 2.62M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Comml Bank accumulated 1,171 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 1.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Viking Glob Investors Limited Partnership stated it has 5.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 27,377 are held by Reliance Trust Of Delaware. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc reported 66,013 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Lc has 2,865 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement accumulated 2.88M shares or 0.88% of the stock. 288,189 were reported by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma. 4,100 are held by Caxton Assoc Lp. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 1.58% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). American Bancshares holds 2.51% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 32,101 shares. Cls Invs Limited Co has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 50,913 were accumulated by Foyston Gordon And Payne. Scott Selber owns 14,301 shares. Jensen Invest Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 1.60 million shares.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,709 shares to 20,977 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,229 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 43,876 shares to 133,424 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Miller Industries Inc/Tenn (NYSE:MLR) by 13,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI).

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Wilshire Incorporated reported 0.38% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc has 316,286 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 3,800 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability reported 61,200 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 4,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 13,396 shares. 562,534 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Aqr Limited Liability Co reported 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Navellier And Associate stated it has 2,482 shares. Portolan Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 213,170 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.17% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com owns 14,733 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). 2,602 are owned by Eqis Management. Ranger Management Limited Partnership owns 67,740 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.