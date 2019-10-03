Matarin Capital Management Cut By $682,308 Its Diodes (DIOD) Position; Nisource Has 1.25 Sentiment

Nisource Inc (NI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 174 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 139 sold and reduced positions in Nisource Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 329.34 million shares, down from 339.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nisource Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 114 Increased: 130 New Position: 44.

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased Diodes Inc (DIOD) stake by 20.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 18,953 shares as Diodes Inc (DIOD)’s stock rose 17.03%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 72,144 shares with $2.62M value, down from 91,097 last quarter. Diodes Inc now has $1.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 47,625 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – DIODES SEES 2Q REV. $292M TO $308M, EST. $287.5M (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 09/05/2018 – DIODES INC DIOD.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold DIOD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.30 million shares or 0.12% more from 40.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Lc invested in 0.25% or 18,154 shares. Parametric Port Limited Company stated it has 155,554 shares. Art Advisors Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Mason Street Ltd Company stated it has 13,347 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 13,694 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,258 shares stake. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Horizon Inv Lc reported 52,061 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 46,951 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 45,000 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 21,103 shares. Eqis Capital Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc owns 2.17M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.68 per share. DIOD’s profit will be $38.55 million for 12.79 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Diodes Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased A stake by 26,776 shares to 117,290 valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Chimera Investment Corp Reit 0.0 stake by 120,341 shares and now owns 347,320 shares. Global Net Lease Inc was raised too.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.92 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It has a 87.79 P/E ratio. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Zimmer Partners Lp holds 4.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. for 13.14 million shares. Rbo & Co Llc owns 301,617 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Luminus Management Llc has 1.84% invested in the company for 2.67 million shares. The New Jersey-based Reaves W H & Co Inc has invested 1.74% in the stock. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 5.44 million shares.

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NI’s profit will be $14.93M for 182.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

