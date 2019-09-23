Matarin Capital Management Boosted Stake in Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) as Stock Declined; As Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Valuation Rose, Holder Amalgamated Bank Decreased Its Holding by $1.05 Million

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 48.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 15,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 16,695 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, down from 32,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.2. About 1.39 million shares traded or 34.18% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 177.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 466,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The institutional investor held 730,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.14M, up from 263,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 783,251 shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,615 shares to 45,245 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 21,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scout Invs Inc owns 217,458 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 1,496 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.07% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 27,809 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp stated it has 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.03% or 186,517 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mgmt Lp has 10,709 shares. 13,180 are owned by Cap Counsel. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc stated it has 52 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 321,424 were reported by Baskin Ser Inc. Jpmorgan Chase Co has 609,298 shares.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.05M for 20.30 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold CORT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 2.05% less from 84.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 12,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 1.56M shares. Exane Derivatives holds 4,953 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 62,279 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 74,162 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) or 25,104 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 39,000 shares. Tanaka Mgmt Inc accumulated 76,824 shares or 2.63% of the stock. Charles Schwab Incorporated accumulated 592,299 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 1.83 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Axa owns 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 13,300 shares. Moreover, Dupont Capital Management Corp has 0.02% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 92,845 shares.