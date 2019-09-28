Matarin Capital Management Boosted Position in Corvel (CRVL) by $1.88 Million; Prospector Partners Cut Its Stake in Federated Invs Pa (FII) by $416,000

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Corvel Corp (CRVL) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 21,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The institutional investor held 88,651 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 67,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corvel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 57,510 shares traded. CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) has risen 55.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRVL News: 27/04/2018 – CorVel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – CorVel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CorVel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRVL); 31/05/2018 – CORVEL ANNOUNCES REVENUES AND EARNINGS; 31/05/2018 – Corvel 4Q Rev $144M; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 17/05/2018 – CorVel Announces Fiscal Earnings Release Webcast; 16/05/2018 – CorVel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CORVEL CORP CRVL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 7.5 PCT TO $144 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Corvel 4Q EPS 47c

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 436,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18M, down from 449,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 453,333 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors takes majority stake in fund manager Hermes; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video)

More notable recent CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of CorVel Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:CRVL) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CorVel’s (CRVL) CEO Michael Combs on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CorVel Announces Fiscal Year Earnings Release Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust Reit 0.0 (NYSE:CHSP) by 445,547 shares to 62,646 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 138,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,500 shares, and cut its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold CRVL shares while 38 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 13.04 million shares or 55.29% more from 8.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) for 10,114 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 9,828 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc has invested 0% in CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 10,841 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3,499 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 15,917 shares. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 2,380 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL). Moreover, Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) for 300 shares. Pnc Service holds 0% or 7,463 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd has 24,296 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL). 3,657 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 160,400 shares to 176,400 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harborone Bancorp Inc by 52,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 104,555 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 420,992 shares. Cwm Limited Co has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 34 shares. Appleton Prtn Incorporated Ma has invested 0.32% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc holds 36,038 shares. First Natl Trust invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Prudential Finance, a New Jersey-based fund reported 65,447 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 384 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Amg Tru Bank reported 0.04% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Amp Capital Investors Limited invested in 0.01% or 43,189 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.78M for 12.48 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.