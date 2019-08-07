Matarin Capital Management Boosted Meritor (MTOR) Position; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Increased Amarin Plc (AMRN) Stake By $30.80 Million

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased Meritor Inc (MTOR) stake by 5.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc acquired 29,528 shares as Meritor Inc (MTOR)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 570,618 shares with $11.61M value, up from 541,090 last quarter. Meritor Inc now has $1.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 717,666 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Rev $4B-$4.1B; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 01/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces Collaboration with Peterbilt on All-Electric Class 8 Trucks; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces that it has been Selected as Meritor’s Supplier of Choice for its 14Xe Full Electric Axle System; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING; 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 30/04/2018 – Meritor® Announces Two Axles for Extreme Off-Highway Applications; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.74, REV VIEW $3.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BLN TO $4.1 BLN

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) stake by 16.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Consonance Capital Management Lp acquired 1.54 million shares as Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 10.99M shares with $228.17M value, up from 9.45M last quarter. Amarin Corp Plc now has $6.09B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 5.49 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity. The insider Boehm Rodger L bought 2,000 shares worth $42,000.

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased Enersys (NYSE:ENS) stake by 131,084 shares to 26,231 valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tredegar Corp (NYSE:TG) stake by 37,941 shares and now owns 168,441 shares. Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) was reduced too.

More notable recent Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Meritor (MTOR) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Maremont completes bankruptcy reorganization – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) CEO Jay Craig on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Meritor® Completes Acquisition of AxleTech – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Meritor, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 106,134 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp reported 5,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 1.21 million shares. Florida-based Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Federated Invsts Pa owns 413,324 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs reported 14,372 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 607,791 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs Lp holds 0.01% or 44,886 shares. Howe And Rusling invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). First Mercantile Trust has 0.09% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 741 shares. Us National Bank De reported 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Rmb Capital Lc accumulated 138,960 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt accumulated 233,415 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.17% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 12,250 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 125,225 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 109,557 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Polar Capital Llp has 0.09% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 13,000 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 425,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.26% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 67,330 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 5,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Avoro Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7.18% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Carlson Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 233,375 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 437,253 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 789 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amarin had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $439,525 activity. On Friday, February 15 Kalb Michael Wayne sold $439,525 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 25,000 shares.