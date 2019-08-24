Matarin Capital Management Boosted Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Position by $5.65 Million as Shares Declined; As Brinks Co (BCO) Shares Rose, Brahman Capital Decreased by $26.25 Million Its Position

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 748,775 shares traded or 116.72% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 336.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 807,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 240,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 761,343 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hudbay Minerals: An Interesting Bet On Copper After The Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Iron Ore Cools Off | INN – Investing News Network” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Minority JV Interest Purchase Agreement: Hudbay Minerals Is The Winner – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hudbay Reaches Agreement To Purchase Rosemont’s Minority Joint Venture Interest – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudbay +6% as Rosemont mine wins final permit needed for construction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 153,684 shares to 684,938 shares, valued at $11.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in La (NYSE:LZB) by 37,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,426 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM).

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $946,420 activity. DOMANICO RONALD JAMES had bought 3,000 shares worth $217,170.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brink’s Reports Second-Quarter Results, Affirms Full-Year Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Brinkâ€™s Company (BCO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brink’s Announces $50 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brinkâ€™s Company (BCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brink’s Appoints Kathie Andrade to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.