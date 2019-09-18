Matador Resources (MTDR) Moves On Williams Capital Initiation with $26.0000 Target; Shorts at Manitex International (MNTX) Raised By 42.54%

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) had an increase of 42.54% in short interest. MNTX’s SI was 452,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 42.54% from 317,600 shares previously. With 81,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)’s short sellers to cover MNTX’s short positions. The SI to Manitex International Inc’s float is 3.2%. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 47,537 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 25/05/2018 – Manitex Intl, Inc. Announces $32.7M Equity Investment by Tadano; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Rev $56.7M; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aerial Lift products; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M; 16/03/2018 MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL – INGO SCHILLER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF TADANO AMERICA WILL BE INITIAL MEMBER OF BOARD DESIGNATED BY TADANO; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG AT YEAR END INCREASED BY $31 MLN TO $62.2 MLN COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manitex International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTX); 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04 PER SHARE

Professional analysts at Williams Capital has Buy rating on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR). The firm has started coverage in analysts report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday morning. Williams Capital’s target price gives upside of 51.96% from the company’s close price.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 11.48 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $578,759 activity. 1,500 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $22,425 were bought by Macalik Robert T. Another trade for 3,584 shares valued at $49,961 was made by PARKER TIMOTHY E. on Thursday, August 15. Adams Craig N also bought $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. Hairford Matthew V bought $33,560 worth of stock. Shares for $30,680 were bought by Robinson Bradley M. On Thursday, August 8 POSNER DAVID M. bought $54,933 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 3,650 shares. The insider Lancaster David E bought $22,365.

The stock decreased 9.95% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 3.55 million shares traded or 22.79% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 43.75% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $31.50 million for 15.84 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold Matador Resources Company shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Encompass Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 2.05M shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). First Advisors Lp owns 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 288,836 shares. 137,156 were reported by Tygh Cap. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.01% or 83,081 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland has invested 0.3% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Professionals reported 200 shares. Moreover, King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation has 0.03% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Natixis Advsr L P has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 55,350 were accumulated by Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership. Westwood Gp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 95,300 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company accumulated 133,307 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 926,435 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Company accumulated 55,313 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 95,385 shares.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Matador Resources Not Prioritizing Investor Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Matador Resources sues U.S. to get visa for in-house hunting guide – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company has market cap of $124.05 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, makes, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold Manitex International, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.02 million shares or 2.63% less from 10.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 65,168 shares. Barclays Plc reported 159 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 11,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 188,733 were reported by Perritt Cap Mngmt. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Shufro Rose & Ltd Com has 352,483 shares. 18 were reported by Bank Of Montreal Can. Weber Alan W invested 0.15% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Huntington Retail Bank reported 1 shares. Rutabaga Cap Limited Liability Ma has 694,061 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 166,371 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 795,091 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Cutter And Brokerage Inc accumulated 12,619 shares. Beddow Capital Management invested in 41,500 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

More notable recent Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces New Order for Knuckle Boom Cranes Valued at Approximately $4.5 Million – GuruFocus.com” on September 09, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Addition of Cropac Equipment Inc. to the Articulating Crane Distribution Network – Stockhouse” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces TC600 Series Boom Truck Mounted Crane – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manitex International, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Addition of MADISA Group and Wyoming Machinery Company to the Boom Truck Crane Distribution Network – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.