Matador Resources Company (MTDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 18 2.24 N/A 1.71 10.32 SilverBow Resources Inc. 17 0.35 N/A 6.98 1.49

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SilverBow Resources Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matador Resources Company. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Matador Resources Company has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Matador Resources Company and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Matador Resources Company and SilverBow Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00 SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Matador Resources Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 88.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Matador Resources Company shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Matador Resources Company’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52% SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05%

For the past year Matador Resources Company has 13.52% stronger performance while SilverBow Resources Inc. has -56.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Matador Resources Company beats SilverBow Resources Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.