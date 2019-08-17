Matador Resources Company (MTDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Both Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 18 2.12 N/A 1.71 10.32 Mexco Energy Corporation 4 2.86 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Matador Resources Company and Mexco Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.95 shows that Matador Resources Company is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Mexco Energy Corporation’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

Matador Resources Company has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Mexco Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Mexco Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Matador Resources Company and Mexco Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00 Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Matador Resources Company has a 99.73% upside potential and an average price target of $30.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Matador Resources Company and Mexco Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 4.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Matador Resources Company shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.71% of Mexco Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52% Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45%

For the past year Matador Resources Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Mexco Energy Corporation.

Summary

Matador Resources Company beats Mexco Energy Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.