Matador Resources Company (MTDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 19 2.89 N/A 1.71 12.07 Marathon Oil Corporation 16 2.10 N/A 1.09 14.10

Table 1 demonstrates Matador Resources Company and Marathon Oil Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Marathon Oil Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Matador Resources Company. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Matador Resources Company’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Marathon Oil Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.87 beta means Matador Resources Company’s volatility is 87.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Marathon Oil Corporation’s 2.25 beta is the reason why it is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Matador Resources Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marathon Oil Corporation are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Marathon Oil Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Matador Resources Company and Marathon Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 6 2.75

$30 is Matador Resources Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 50.91%. Competitively the average price target of Marathon Oil Corporation is $20.25, which is potential 42.51% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Matador Resources Company looks more robust than Marathon Oil Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.7% of Matador Resources Company shares and 85.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares. 1.4% are Matador Resources Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Marathon Oil Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company 4.94% -0.96% 15.39% -22.36% -39.01% 32.78% Marathon Oil Corporation -0.84% -11.22% -0.77% -13.51% -27.96% 7.6%

For the past year Matador Resources Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Matador Resources Company beats Marathon Oil Corporation.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.