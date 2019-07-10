Matador Resources Company (MTDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 19 2.62 N/A 1.71 12.07 Gulfport Energy Corporation 7 0.49 N/A 2.35 3.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Matador Resources Company and Gulfport Energy Corporation. Gulfport Energy Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matador Resources Company. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Matador Resources Company’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Matador Resources Company and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.87 beta indicates that Matador Resources Company is 87.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

Matador Resources Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gulfport Energy Corporation are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Matador Resources Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Matador Resources Company and Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 4 2 2.29

The upside potential is 59.15% for Matador Resources Company with average target price of $30. Competitively the average target price of Gulfport Energy Corporation is $8.75, which is potential 97.52% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Gulfport Energy Corporation seems more appealing than Matador Resources Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Matador Resources Company and Gulfport Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.7% and 0%. Matador Resources Company’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, Gulfport Energy Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company 4.94% -0.96% 15.39% -22.36% -39.01% 32.78% Gulfport Energy Corporation -1.37% -4% -6.98% -25.39% -31.75% 9.92%

For the past year Matador Resources Company was more bullish than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Summary

Matador Resources Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.