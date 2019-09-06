Matador Resources Company (MTDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Both Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 18 2.15 N/A 1.71 10.32 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.24 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Matador Resources Company and Enservco Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Matador Resources Company and Enservco Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3%

Risk & Volatility

Matador Resources Company’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Enservco Corporation’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matador Resources Company are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Enservco Corporation has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enservco Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

Matador Resources Company and Enservco Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 1 3.00 Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$26 is Matador Resources Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 67.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Matador Resources Company and Enservco Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 40.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Matador Resources Company’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Enservco Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52% Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48%

For the past year Matador Resources Company was less bullish than Enservco Corporation.

Summary

Matador Resources Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors Enservco Corporation.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.