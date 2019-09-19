Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Reaches $16.80 After 4.00% Up Move; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Allergan plc (AGN)

The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 470,059 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.96 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $17.47 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MTDR worth $78.40M more.

Among 2 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources has $2600 highest and $2600 lowest target. $26’s average target is 54.76% above currents $16.8 stock price. Matador Resources had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 7 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Matador Resources Not Prioritizing Investor Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Matador Resources sues U.S. to get visa for in-house hunting guide – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 11.27 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $578,759 activity. Hairford Matthew V also bought $33,560 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Adams Craig N. 1,500 shares were bought by Lancaster David E, worth $22,365. Robinson Bradley M bought $30,680 worth of stock. Foran Joseph Wm also bought $120,400 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Monday, August 5. 3,650 shares were bought by POSNER DAVID M., worth $54,933. On Thursday, August 8 Macalik Robert T bought $22,425 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 1,500 shares.

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 43.75% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $31.50M for 15.56 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.00, from 2 in 2019Q1.