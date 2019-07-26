Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Reaches $16.56 After 5.00% Down Move; Last Week Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Premier Oil PLC had 22 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Berenberg. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Peel Hunt. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Berenberg maintained Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) has “Top Pick” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by RBC Capital Markets. See Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) latest ratings:

The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 980,335 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving AverageThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.93B company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $15.73 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MTDR worth $96.50 million less.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $273,060 activity. Shares for $33,560 were bought by Hairford Matthew V on Friday, June 7. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Adams Craig N bought $16,000. STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800 worth of stock. 5,000 shares valued at $83,800 were bought by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, June 7.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 9.7 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

Among 3 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital. JP Morgan upgraded Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Friday, June 7 to “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Matador Resources Company shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Svcs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 198,659 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 814,799 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 12.55 million shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 161,395 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 21,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 19,487 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Encompass Ltd Liability has 1.44% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Raymond James & Associates holds 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 143,954 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtnrs Lp holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 386,303 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 83,344 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has 3.32 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 144,639 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 29.27% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $33.80M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.63% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1,186 activity. On Monday, February 4 Hill Catharine B bought $1,186 worth of Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) or 100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Premier Oil plc shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory invested in 0.01% or 18,040 shares. Brave Asset Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 23,331 shares. 299,560 are held by Fiera Cap. Rivernorth Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.96% or 1.18M shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,669 shares. City Of London Com Limited has invested 0.1% in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). 15,000 are held by Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Morgan Stanley has 225,011 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 16,800 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt reported 12,262 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). 1607 Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 113,700 shares in its portfolio. Robinson Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.84% or 480,908 shares. Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). Raymond James Service Advsrs reported 62,469 shares.

The stock decreased 1.56% or GBX 1.28 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 80.68. About 4.48M shares traded. Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Premier Oil plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 669.45 million GBP. The firm is also involved in issuing convertible bonds. It has a 5.21 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of 353 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 835 mmboe.

