Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Reaches $14.99 After 3.00% Down Move; Francescas Holdings (FRAN) Has 0.42 Sentiment

Francescas Holdings Corp (FRAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.56, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 25 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 59 trimmed and sold holdings in Francescas Holdings Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 21.33 million shares, down from 30.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Francescas Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 29 Increased: 13 New Position: 12.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 10.05 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 sales for $596,099 activity. Robinson Bradley M bought $30,680 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Foran Joseph Wm also bought $120,400 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. 1,500 shares were bought by Lancaster David E, worth $22,365. The insider Macalik Robert T bought 1,500 shares worth $22,425. 5,000 shares were bought by STEWART KENNETH L., worth $88,800 on Friday, May 24. 2,000 shares valued at $33,560 were bought by Hairford Matthew V on Friday, June 7. The insider POSNER DAVID M. bought 3,650 shares worth $54,933.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Matador Resources Company shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 223 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.68% or 1.26M shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 427,021 shares in its portfolio. Ami Asset has 0.4% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 223,924 shares. Invesco Limited has 999,469 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 212,218 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 42,621 shares. Cortina Asset Management Lc holds 0.27% or 223,982 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Co holds 2.87% or 4.16 million shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 151,801 shares or 0% of the stock. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 22,737 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,896 shares.

Shah Capital Management holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Francesca's Holdings Corporation for 1.46 million shares. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd owns 1.00 million shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apis Capital Advisors Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 175,000 shares. The Oklahoma-based Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Iszo Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 38,707 shares.

FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. The company has market cap of $12.53 million. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.