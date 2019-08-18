Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Is At $15.02 Formed Wedge; Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) Has 3.54 Sentiment

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) investors sentiment increased to 3.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.70, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 46 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 13 cut down and sold holdings in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 12.42 million shares, up from 4.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 3 Increased: 27 New Position: 19.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) formed wedge down with $13.82 target or 8.00% below today’s $15.02 share price. Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has $1.75B valuation. The stock increased 9.40% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 3.30 million shares traded or 17.47% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust for 236,526 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 1.01 million shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.55% invested in the company for 818,778 shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 400,506 shares.

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $349.14 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests its assets in municipal obligations.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 27,577 shares traded. Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $546,138 activity. Shares for $22,365 were bought by Lancaster David E. 5,000 shares were bought by STEWART KENNETH L., worth $88,800. On Monday, August 5 Foran Joseph Wm bought $120,400 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 8,000 shares. 2,000 shares were bought by Hairford Matthew V, worth $33,560. $83,800 worth of stock was bought by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, June 7. Shares for $16,000 were bought by Adams Craig N. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Macalik Robert T bought $22,425.