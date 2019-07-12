Matador Resources Company (MTDR) EPS Estimated At $0.29; Rollins (ROL) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Rollins Inc (ROL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s down -2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 158 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 128 decreased and sold stakes in Rollins Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 127.43 million shares, down from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Rollins Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 112 Increased: 115 New Position: 43.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $273,060 activity. Robinson Bradley M bought 5,000 shares worth $83,800. STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800 worth of stock. On Thursday, March 7 Hairford Matthew V bought $17,340 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 1,000 shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $16,000 was bought by Adams Craig N.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 11.56 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Matador Resources Company shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Services Incorporated accumulated 0.17% or 63,185 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 5,287 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 265,600 shares. 161,395 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. American owns 0.02% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 272,014 shares. Fiera reported 83,770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grp Inc One Trading Lp stated it has 13,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 814,799 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp accumulated 44,639 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 323,756 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 958,162 shares. Cushing Asset Management L P invested in 0.1% or 145,479 shares. 133,500 were accumulated by Icon Advisers. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 63,903 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 7. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $12.19 billion. The Company’s pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. It has a 53.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and gas and oil sectors.

