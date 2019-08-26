Matador Resources Company (MTDR) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) Comparing side by side

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 18 2.10 N/A 1.71 10.32 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.43 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Matador Resources Company and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Matador Resources Company and Sundance Energy Australia Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 2 3.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Matador Resources Company has an average target price of $29, and a 95.68% upside potential. On the other hand, Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s potential upside is 426.32% and its average target price is $6. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sundance Energy Australia Limited seems more appealing than Matador Resources Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Matador Resources Company and Sundance Energy Australia Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 0.05%. Matador Resources Company’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52% Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67%

For the past year Matador Resources Company had bullish trend while Sundance Energy Australia Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Matador Resources Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.