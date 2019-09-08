Matador Resources Company (MTDR) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Comparing side by side

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 18 2.15 N/A 1.71 10.32 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 5.58 N/A 0.38 8.61

In table 1 we can see Matador Resources Company and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Matador Resources Company. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Matador Resources Company’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Risk & Volatility

Matador Resources Company has a beta of 1.95 and its 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a -0.01 beta and it is 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Matador Resources Company and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 1 3.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Matador Resources Company’s upside potential currently stands at 68.28% and an $26 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Matador Resources Company shares are held by institutional investors while 19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. Matador Resources Company’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Matador Resources Company has 13.52% stronger performance while San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has -31.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Matador Resources Company beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.