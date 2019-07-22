Matador Resources Company (MTDR) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Comparing side by side

Both Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 19 2.56 N/A 1.71 12.07 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 147 2.50 N/A 6.71 22.56

In table 1 we can see Matador Resources Company and Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pioneer Natural Resources Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources Company. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Matador Resources Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Matador Resources Company and Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 11.2% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

Matador Resources Company has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s beta is 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Matador Resources Company is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Matador Resources Company and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 3 9 2.75

Matador Resources Company’s upside potential currently stands at 69.88% and an $30 average price target. Meanwhile, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s average price target is $181.38, while its potential upside is 31.37%. The information presented earlier suggests that Matador Resources Company looks more robust than Pioneer Natural Resources Company as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Matador Resources Company and Pioneer Natural Resources Company are owned by institutional investors at 97.7% and 91% respectively. 1.4% are Matador Resources Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company 4.94% -0.96% 15.39% -22.36% -39.01% 32.78% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.48% -9.69% 3.8% -5.21% -24.86% 15.18%

For the past year Matador Resources Company has stronger performance than Pioneer Natural Resources Company

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Matador Resources Company on 8 of the 12 factors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.