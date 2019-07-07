Matador Resources Company (MTDR) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 19 2.65 N/A 1.71 12.07 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 15 4.69 N/A 0.81 18.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Matador Resources Company. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Matador Resources Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Matador Resources Company and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

Matador Resources Company’s volatility measures that it’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.87 beta. Competitively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

Matador Resources Company has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Matador Resources Company and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 57.40% for Matador Resources Company with consensus price target of $30.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.7% of Matador Resources Company shares are held by institutional investors while 61.6% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Matador Resources Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company 4.94% -0.96% 15.39% -22.36% -39.01% 32.78% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 1.52% -5.3% -7.62% -16.85% -31.01% -5.42%

For the past year Matador Resources Company had bullish trend while Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Matador Resources Company beats on 7 of the 11 factors Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.