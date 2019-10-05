Matador Resources Company (MTDR) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Comparing side by side

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 16 -9.26 105.07M 1.71 10.32 Comstock Resources Inc. 7 0.56 63.90M 0.24 28.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Matador Resources Company and Comstock Resources Inc. Comstock Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Matador Resources Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Matador Resources Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Matador Resources Company and Comstock Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 655,867,665.42% 12.2% 6.2% Comstock Resources Inc. 860,026,917.90% 8.7% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Matador Resources Company has a 1.95 beta, while its volatility is 95.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Comstock Resources Inc.’s 1.29 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Matador Resources Company has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Comstock Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Matador Resources Company and Comstock Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 2 3.00 Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Matador Resources Company’s upside potential is 66.56% at a $26 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Matador Resources Company and Comstock Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 3.9% respectively. 1.4% are Matador Resources Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Comstock Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52% Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77%

For the past year Matador Resources Company has weaker performance than Comstock Resources Inc.

Summary

Matador Resources Company beats Comstock Resources Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.