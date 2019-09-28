Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; Clough Global Allocation Fund (GLV) Sentiment Is 1

Clough Global Allocation Fund (GLV) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 8 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 8 cut down and sold equity positions in Clough Global Allocation Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 968,661 shares, down from 1.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Clough Global Allocation Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 43.75% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. MTDR’s profit would be $31.49 million giving it 15.04 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Matador Resources Company’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 1.55M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 10.89 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

Among 2 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources has $2600 highest and $2600 lowest target. $26’s average target is 60.10% above currents $16.24 stock price. Matador Resources had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 7 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold Matador Resources Company shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.02% or 5.73 million shares. Pitcairn owns 0.05% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 23,463 shares. Stifel reported 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 403,258 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 5.66M shares. Voya Investment Ltd Co accumulated 43,285 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 16,586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Encompass Advsr Lc holds 2.05 million shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Ma reported 788,466 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 63,903 shares. Cim Mangement Inc reported 16,971 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). King Luther Capital invested in 0.03% or 183,925 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $578,759 activity. Another trade for 3,584 shares valued at $49,961 was made by PARKER TIMOTHY E. on Thursday, August 15. 2,000 shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M, worth $30,680 on Friday, August 9. Hairford Matthew V bought $22,275 worth of stock. POSNER DAVID M. had bought 3,650 shares worth $54,933. $22,425 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Macalik Robert T. $120,400 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Foran Joseph Wm on Monday, August 5. 1,500 shares were bought by Lancaster David E, worth $22,365 on Wednesday, August 7.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund for 205,891 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 64,525 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 52,072 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 356,951 shares.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 30,105 shares traded. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) has declined 15.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.04% the S&P500.