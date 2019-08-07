Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Kla (KLAC) Market Value Rose, Great West Life Assurance Company Trimmed Position

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 77,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 384 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 77,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 4.06M shares traded or 56.20% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 7,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 125,369 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.94 million, down from 132,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.26% or $9.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.64. About 3.05 million shares traded or 80.83% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q REV. $1.02B, EST. $1B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 26,300 shares to 38,845 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 30,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $393,460 activity. Shares for $120,400 were bought by Foran Joseph Wm. Adams Craig N bought $16,000 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Shares for $88,800 were bought by STEWART KENNETH L. on Friday, May 24. The insider Robinson Bradley M bought $83,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Amer Group Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 510,473 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Co owns 0.47% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 381,196 shares. Central Financial Bank Tru holds 0.3% or 69,370 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 16,744 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc holds 0.01% or 30,223 shares. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.05% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 265,600 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated reported 458,447 shares. Bessemer Gru accumulated 83 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 161,395 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP reported 145,479 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 42,137 shares to 232,518 shares, valued at $39.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 56,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,002 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).