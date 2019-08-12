Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Share Value Declined While Old West Investment Management Cut Holding; As Cyrusone (CONE) Stock Rose, Price T Rowe Associates Increased Position

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 32,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 895,890 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.98M, up from 863,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 916,480 shares traded or 6.16% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 66,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 116,619 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 182,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 3.78M shares traded or 40.13% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 87,924 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $115.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 4.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA).

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Wider Spreads Impact Annaly Capital’s (NLY) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyrusOne (CONE) Surpasses Q1 FFO Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Equinix (EQIX) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne (CONE) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Matador Resources Company Announces 2019 Annual Meeting and Webcast – Business Wire” on May 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Matador Resources Company Announces Completion of Crude Oil Pipeline System in New Mexico by San Mateo Midstream, LLC – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out – Seeking Alpha” on April 06, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Matador Resources Co (MTDR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Capital Inc by 193,007 shares to 476,535 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexgen Energy Ltd by 854,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $438,100 activity. Hairford Matthew V had bought 1,500 shares worth $22,275. 1,000 shares were bought by Adams Craig N, worth $16,000. 5,000 shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M, worth $83,800. Lancaster David E also bought $22,365 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. 5,000 shares were bought by STEWART KENNETH L., worth $88,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.