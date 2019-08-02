Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Share Price Declined While Old West Investment Management Has Lowered Stake; Presima Lifted Its Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Position

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.89. About 745,532 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 66,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 116,619 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 182,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 7.32 million shares traded or 189.70% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) 4.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SL Green Realty Is Quality At A Value Price – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 207,000 shares to 608,800 shares, valued at $19.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 37,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,700 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 2,983 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 694,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Colony Capital Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $273,060 activity. 2,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $33,560 were bought by Hairford Matthew V. On Friday, May 24 STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 5,000 shares. 1,000 shares valued at $16,000 were bought by Adams Craig N on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Matador Resources (MTDR) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Matador Resources outlines plans to cut drilling activity – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 28, 2019.