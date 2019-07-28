Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Market Value Rose While Pier Capital Has Raised Its Stake; As General American Investors (GAM) Share Price Rose, Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Increased Its Position

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 48,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,044 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 348,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 3.15M shares traded or 32.64% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 56,545 shares traded or 60.74% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $273,060 activity. $16,000 worth of stock was bought by Adams Craig N on Wednesday, June 5. $83,800 worth of stock was bought by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, June 7. STEWART KENNETH L. had bought 5,000 shares worth $88,800.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Matador Resources Company Announces Midstream Transaction Expanding San Mateo’s Operations in the Delaware Basin – Business Wire” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Matador Resources: A Strong Permian Player With A 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Shale: NAV Analysis Of Permian Basin – Midland Basin E&Ps – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2018. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Matador Resources Company 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2016.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bandwidth Inc by 47,337 shares to 111,757 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 16,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,203 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bank And Co owns 0.3% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 69,370 shares. 86 were reported by Pathstone Family Office. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Ami Asset Management Corp invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Oak Ridge Investments Limited stated it has 0.47% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Stifel Fincl reported 473,013 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 223 shares. Commerce Bancshares reported 36,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.1% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 73,811 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver, a New York-based fund reported 4.16 million shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 151,801 shares. Teton stated it has 42,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 15,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 7,614 shares. 1607 Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% or 646,822 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 126,200 shares. 8,100 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd. Cwm Limited Liability Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 4,689 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 728 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.03% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Shaker Ser Ltd Liability has 1.37% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Blue Bell Private Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 711,838 shares or 11.08% of the stock. National Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 13,098 shares. First Manhattan has 7,086 shares. 144,005 are held by Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 4,000 shares.