Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Holding Boosted by First Dallas Securities Inc; Parnassus Investments Has Raised Sei Investments Co. (SEIC) Position by $16.76 Million

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Sei Investments Co. (SEIC) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 322,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.10 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Sei Investments Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 116,965 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 24,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 50,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 25,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 6.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 2.28M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties I (NYSE:RHP) by 4,418 shares to 38,041 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (NYSE:TPL) by 1,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,941 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Matador Resources Co (MTDR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Matador Resources sues U.S. to get visa for in-house hunting guide – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Matador Resources outlines plans to cut drilling activity – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Matador Resources Co (MTDR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $578,759 activity. Shares for $33,560 were bought by Hairford Matthew V on Friday, June 7. The insider Adams Craig N bought 1,000 shares worth $16,000. $22,365 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Lancaster David E on Wednesday, August 7. 5,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $83,800 were bought by Robinson Bradley M. $54,933 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by POSNER DAVID M.. PARKER TIMOTHY E. bought $49,961 worth of stock.

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Lags on Q1 Earnings as Costs Increase – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SEIC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stifel Financial Inks Deal to Acquire B&F Capital Markets – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons to Invest in SEI Investments (SEIC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is SEI Investments a Good Long-Term Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

