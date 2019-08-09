Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Holding Boosted by First Dallas Securities Inc; Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Share Value Declined While Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Boosted by $12.80 Million Its Stake

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10 million, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 281,060 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 24,475 shares as the company's stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 50,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 25,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 3.68 million shares traded or 38.97% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt Pro Incorporated holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Regions Fincl holds 0% or 16,739 shares. 814,799 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 70,333 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Llc reported 67,701 shares stake. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 85,436 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 75,742 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Company reported 4.69M shares stake. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 340,201 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 9,739 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.57% or 144,639 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 2.67M shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 235,658 shares.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 49,488 shares to 57,512 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 13,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,548 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

