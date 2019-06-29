Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Holder Tygh Capital Management Increased Stake by $887,433; Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose While Reliance Trust Trimmed Stake by $363,568

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 50.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 46,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,170 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 92,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 7.72 million shares traded or 227.90% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $869,000, down from 19,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 20.39M shares traded or 52.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 01/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S KALVARIA SAYS THERE’S MORE POTENTIAL FOR CASH SALES

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd by 8,877 shares to 28,299 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares International Select Div (IDV).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.51 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Expedia Hold A by 14,485 shares to 146,808 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 19,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Evolent Health Inc A.

