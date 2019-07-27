Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Holder Old West Investment Management Lowered Holding by $1.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Fosun International LTD Decreased Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stake by $3.02 Million

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 66.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 116,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 946,133 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 66,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 116,619 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 182,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 3.15M shares traded or 32.64% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Matador Resources Q4 results; provides 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Matador Resources 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Matador Resources Co (MTDR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $273,060 activity. Hairford Matthew V bought $17,340 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Adams Craig N. Shares for $83,800 were bought by Robinson Bradley M.

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 29.27% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $33.81M for 14.35 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.63% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) by 161,197 shares to 187,135 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rafael Holdings Inc by 48,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Lc owns 38,924 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Central National Bank And Com stated it has 0.3% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Glenmede Com Na owns 0.11% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 1.23 million shares. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 173,837 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 1,667 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 18,249 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 33,656 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor has invested 0.17% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 6,542 shares. Swiss State Bank accumulated 0% or 190,802 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Company National Bank & Trust reported 36,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement accumulated 223,924 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Timpani Cap Mgmt owns 49,752 shares.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 62,000 shares to 239,792 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 126,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Limited Liability Co holds 18,727 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 15,000 shares. Moore Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% or 307,450 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 3,800 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested in 1,072 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Lc holds 54,171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.07% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 73,760 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 0.71% or 117,753 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 1.44M shares. 1.33M are owned by Avoro Advsrs Lc. State Street holds 0.01% or 4.87M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 108,888 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 150,068 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 11,151 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.59 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.