Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Holder First Dallas Securities Lifted Position by $465,025; Kennedy Capital Management Has Boosted Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 8,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,467 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.45M, up from 170,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.7. About 165,656 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 24,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 25,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 3.39M shares traded or 45.99% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income by 21,136 shares to 282,027 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $273,060 activity. 5,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $88,800 were bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. Shares for $33,560 were bought by Hairford Matthew V. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Adams Craig N bought $16,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 44 shares. Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 36,090 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 16,744 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited has 55,084 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 143,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Serv holds 0% or 187 shares. Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 36,885 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 0.3% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha invested in 73,811 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 75,742 shares. 133,500 are owned by Icon Advisers Inc. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 85,436 shares. Amer Grp holds 0.02% or 272,014 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has 56,150 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corporation has 193 shares. 13,927 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Co. Prudential Inc has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Millennium Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 6,883 shares. Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 3,352 shares. Clark Mngmt Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 43,559 shares. Dillon Assocs Inc has invested 2.32% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Atwood And Palmer holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 300 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Jupiter Asset has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Capital Sarl has 0.33% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Bessemer Grp stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,049 shares in its portfolio.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J. Alexander's Holdings Inc by 38,269 shares to 86,351 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.