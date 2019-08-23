Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Holder First Dallas Securities Has Increased Stake by $465,025 as Share Value Declined; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Channing Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.30 Million

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 27,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 136,058 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 163,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 13.68 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO defends pay; calls U.S. Senator Warren’s criticism ‘inappropriate’; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $5.9 Billion; Diluted EPS of $1.12; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS ALL DIRECTORS GOT AT LEAST 89.9% OF VOTES; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Ingevity Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: US consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WANTS CONGRESS TO CREATE LEGISLATIVE SOLUTION FOR DEALING WITH GUNMAKERS -CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 24,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 50,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 25,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 1.60M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.39 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

