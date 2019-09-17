Matador Resource (MTDR) Shareholder Connors Investor Services Has Upped Its Position; Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Shareholder Assetmark Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Matador Resource (MTDR) by 90.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 57,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 120,557 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 63,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Matador Resource for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.82% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 1.01M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 110,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 120,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 841,984 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co Com (NYSE:DTE) by 2,869 shares to 127,858 shares, valued at $16.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:VMW) by 8,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Shs (VOO).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.30 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PNC Announces Redemption Of 2.400 Percent Senior Bank Notes Due October 18, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PNC Financial Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial (PNC) to Open Branches in Untapped Markets – Zacks.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 86,135 were accumulated by Eastern Bancorporation. Quadrant Management Limited Liability has 23,745 shares. 22,450 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Management Communications Limited Liability Corporation. Earnest Ptnrs Limited invested in 0% or 229 shares. Moreover, Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.24% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 312,906 shares. Tompkins Finance reported 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Vontobel Asset Mgmt owns 1.08 million shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ghp Invest Advsr Inc accumulated 0.08% or 4,493 shares. Lederer Associate Inv Counsel Ca stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Alyeska Invest Gru Ltd Partnership owns 0.08% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 44,644 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd has invested 0.13% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 33.79 million are owned by Vanguard Group Inc. Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.23% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold MTDR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ami Asset Mgmt has 0.34% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 342,654 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.02% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 3.39 million shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated reported 45,000 shares. Corecommodity Llc owns 67,732 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 79,491 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp reported 32,976 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 200,080 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York reported 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Carlson Cap Lp holds 153,300 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 18,830 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Captrust accumulated 665 shares. Earnest Lc invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Sfmg Ltd owns 33,422 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $754.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 12,975 shares to 13,177 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 22,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,238 shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $578,759 activity. On Thursday, August 8 POSNER DAVID M. bought $54,933 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 3,650 shares. PARKER TIMOTHY E. also bought $49,961 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $83,800 was bought by Robinson Bradley M. Macalik Robert T had bought 1,500 shares worth $22,425 on Thursday, August 8. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $88,800 was made by STEWART KENNETH L. on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $22,365 was made by Lancaster David E on Wednesday, August 7.