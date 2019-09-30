Matador Resource (MTDR) Holding Held by Connors Investor Services Inc; As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Janney Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $13.28 Million

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3806.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 64,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 65,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.70 million, up from 1,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.02. About 3.08 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Matador Resource (MTDR) by 90.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 57,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 120,557 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 63,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Matador Resource for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 2.69M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl New (NYSE:CCI) by 4,727 shares to 152,023 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B New (BRKB) by 3,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,466 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $578,759 activity. Hairford Matthew V had bought 2,000 shares worth $33,560 on Friday, June 7. Robinson Bradley M bought $30,680 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Friday, August 9. Foran Joseph Wm bought $120,400 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Monday, August 5. Macalik Robert T bought $22,425 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $54,933 were bought by POSNER DAVID M.. The insider PARKER TIMOTHY E. bought 3,584 shares worth $49,961.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold MTDR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $754.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S & P 500 Index (SPY) by 3,000 shares to 173,850 shares, valued at $50.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,470 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).