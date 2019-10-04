Matador Resource (MTDR) Holder Connors Investor Services Upped Holding; Colgate (CL) Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Cut Position by $11.74 Million

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 165,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 204,691 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.67 million, down from 370,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 1.01M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Matador Resource (MTDR) by 90.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 57,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 120,557 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 63,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Matador Resource for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 1.07M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold MTDR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 79,491 shares. Prudential Inc holds 390,875 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.04% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 5,241 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 5,838 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 619,701 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Fiera Capital has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Envestnet Asset accumulated 200,080 shares. Dana Investment Advisors has invested 0.09% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Citadel Ltd holds 0% or 163,895 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 50,675 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.03% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 187 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4.09M shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha owns 75,447 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $578,759 activity. $54,933 worth of stock was bought by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, August 8. 5,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $88,800 were bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider Hairford Matthew V bought $22,275. Macalik Robert T had bought 1,500 shares worth $22,425 on Thursday, August 8. $49,961 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E. on Thursday, August 15. $16,000 worth of stock was bought by Adams Craig N on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Matador Resources sees higher production, lower capex for full year – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Matador Resources Q4 results; provides 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Matador Resources Company Announces Successful Receipt of Six BLM Permits in Western Antelope Ridge Asset Area – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources begins Antelope Ridge drilling after getting BLM permits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $754.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S & P 500 Index (SPY) by 3,000 shares to 173,850 shares, valued at $50.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb (NYSE:CB) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,402 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo cautious on Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Japan-based Daiwa Group Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Morgan Stanley invested in 4.50M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.5% or 152,131 shares. Archford Strategies Lc stated it has 0.29% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dnb Asset As accumulated 167,878 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 5,035 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Guyasuta Invest owns 2.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 286,202 shares. Woodstock invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 4.26 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Blue Chip Prtnrs accumulated 1,540 shares. Cadinha & Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% or 13,294 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Fin has invested 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).