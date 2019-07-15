Matador Res Co (MTDR) Valuation Rose While Wells Fargo & Company Has Decreased Holding; Fdx Advisors Position in British Amern Tob Plc Sponsored Adr (BTI) Raised as Market Value Rose

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 34.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 423,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 814,799 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.75 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 1.23M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc Sponsored Adr (BTI) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 10,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,144 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 43,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 1.23 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $273,060 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $88,800 was bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. Shares for $16,000 were bought by Adams Craig N on Wednesday, June 5. On Friday, June 7 Robinson Bradley M bought $83,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 29.27% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $33.82M for 16.97 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.63% EPS growth.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7.57 million shares to 7.87M shares, valued at $497.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 28.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Management Ltd Llc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 63,598 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 73,811 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 15,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hodges Capital Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Westwood Holdings Group Inc Inc owns 0.02% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 95,300 shares. Glenmede Tru Comm Na has 1.23M shares. American Intl Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 272,014 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 37,000 shares. Essex Inv Company Limited Liability Company holds 64,019 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 9.86 million shares. Starr, a Switzerland-based fund reported 9,945 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Com has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 26,222 shares. Sei Invests Comm holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 86,154 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 940,485 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Matador Resources Co (MTDR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Matador Resources Company Announces Midstream Transaction Expanding San Mateo’s Operations in the Delaware Basin – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This Is Not The End Of The Bull Market; An Agile Trader Can Be Successful Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.