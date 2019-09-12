Matador Res Co (MTDR) Stake Raised by Nicholas Investment Partners Lp; Guggenheim Capital Decreased Its Stake in Netflix (NFLX) as Valuation Declined

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 76,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 463,150 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.21M, up from 386,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. It closed at $16.58 lastly. It is down 47.42% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc analyzed 2,002 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 123,352 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.31M, down from 125,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $127.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 3.46M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $578,759 activity. $49,961 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E.. $16,000 worth of stock was bought by Adams Craig N on Wednesday, June 5. POSNER DAVID M. bought $54,933 worth of stock. $120,400 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Foran Joseph Wm. 2,000 shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M, worth $30,680 on Friday, August 9. Macalik Robert T bought $22,425 worth of stock.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,160 shares to 12,090 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 64,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,673 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Matador Resources upgraded at Stephens as 'compelling rate of change story' – Seeking Alpha" on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance" published on September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold MTDR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee LP has invested 0.1% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Wellington Management Grp Llp owns 590,214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Essex Management Ltd reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 79,491 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt has 0.53% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 133,139 shares. Pier Cap Ltd Liability reported 380,473 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Earnest Ptnrs Llc invested in 0.59% or 3.26M shares. 55,313 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 91,948 shares. 70,427 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,838 shares. 2.05M were accumulated by Encompass Advisors Ltd Liability. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc has 379 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8,168 shares to 211,912 shares, valued at $62.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 69.18 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.