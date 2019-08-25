Matador Res Co (MTDR) Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Southern Co (SO) Stake Has Increased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 84.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 218,414 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 2.44 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 38,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 785,925 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.62 million, up from 747,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 4.56M shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 36,114 shares to 143,050 shares, valued at $30.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 10,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,552 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 42,518 shares to 110,718 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 31,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $596,099 activity. The insider Hairford Matthew V bought 1,500 shares worth $22,275. 1,500 shares valued at $22,425 were bought by Macalik Robert T on Thursday, August 8. Foran Joseph Wm also bought $120,400 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. 1,500 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $22,365 were bought by Lancaster David E. The insider Adams Craig N bought 1,000 shares worth $16,000. STEWART KENNETH L. had bought 5,000 shares worth $88,800 on Friday, May 24.