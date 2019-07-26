Mastrapasqua Asset Management Upped Its Illumina (ILMN) Position by $1.05 Million; Valuation Rose; Churchill Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Amgen Com (AMGN) as Share Value Declined

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 2,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,125 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15 million, down from 129,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $174.86. About 2.14M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 95.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,965 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 3,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $300.15. About 578,328 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 19,319 shares to 29,048 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,758 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal has invested 0.56% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 26,992 are owned by Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Company. Congress Asset Management Comm Ma reported 0.1% stake. Main Street Llc holds 2.92% or 48,406 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 1,581 shares. Farmers Communication invested in 0.12% or 2,181 shares. Hl Financial Limited Liability Company holds 46,458 shares. Mackenzie accumulated 0.05% or 102,459 shares. Gemmer Asset Management accumulated 0.07% or 1,327 shares. 147,463 were reported by Umb Bancorp N A Mo. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Prudential Public Ltd reported 836,124 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt accumulated 17,305 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Davis R M Inc has 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,093 shares. Wms Ptnrs Llc holds 0.26% or 5,528 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Llc has 373 shares. Css Ltd Liability Co Il invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 1,230 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 768 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 772 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtn LP reported 14,618 shares stake. Greenleaf accumulated 6,649 shares. Bath Savings Trust holds 0.05% or 745 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 350 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 27,708 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 9,480 shares. Moreover, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis has 1.11% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 5,000 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Td Asset Management holds 83,414 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S also sold $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares. deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of stock. $969,078 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares were sold by FLATLEY JAY T.