Mastrapasqua Asset Management Trimmed Position in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $3.32 Million; As Union Pac (UNP) Shares Rose, Coldstream Capital Management Has Lifted by $2.82 Million Its Stake

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 602.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 16,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 19,697 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 2,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 69.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 79,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 34,967 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 114,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 6.92 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 11,506 shares to 479,421 shares, valued at $74.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 5,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,583 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian LP holds 4,225 shares. 891 were accumulated by Guardian Trust Co. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.28% or 168,776 shares. Spc Financial holds 0.41% or 11,415 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 8,364 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dorsey Whitney Trust Llc reported 14,279 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Lc has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 3.30 million shares. Cetera Advisors Lc accumulated 10,934 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Farmers Tru Company holds 2,807 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp owns 0.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,757 shares. 11,344 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company. Bridges Investment Management Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 513,184 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd holds 425,125 shares.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $845.96 million for 14.89 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,400 shares to 6,965 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3.