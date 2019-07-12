Mastrapasqua Asset Management Trimmed Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $606,336 as Market Valuation Rose; Hub Group (HUBG) Stake Has Boosted by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) by 76.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 65,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hub Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 263,543 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 10.30% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – ESTIMATE THAT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL RANGE FROM $190 MLN TO $210 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 29/05/2018 – MARY BOOSALIS JOINS HUB GROUP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.35; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Bd of Directors

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,255 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 73,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 2.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Defense Stocks to Watch on Raytheon-United Technologies Merger – Investorplace.com” on June 12, 2019, also Metrowestdailynews.com with their article: “United Technologies Carrier buys Framinghams S2 Security – MetroWest Daily News” published on June 22, 2019, Valuewalk.com published: “Raytheon, UTX And Boeing Talk Military Industrial Complex – ValueWalk” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors View The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 862 shares. Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.17 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 5.46 million were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Management Communication (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 8,245 shares. Legacy Private Tru stated it has 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Armstrong Henry H Assocs invested in 14,607 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 55,790 are owned by Highland Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bancshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 92,000 shares. British Columbia Invest Management stated it has 181,379 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Management Com Ltd Liability Com has 20,178 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Georgia-based Narwhal Mgmt has invested 0.56% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 112,143 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Bridges Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,970 shares to 60,309 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 30,200 shares to 806,371 shares, valued at $67.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,185 shares, and cut its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP).

More notable recent Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hub Group Awarded Sixth EPA SmartWay Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hub Group Announces the Acquisition of Estenson Logistics – GlobeNewswire” published on May 25, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Shoe Carnival, Quanta Services, Hub Group, Rocky Brands and Westlake Chemical Partners – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hub Group Recognized as Carrier of the Year by Kimberly-Clark – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.