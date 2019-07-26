Mastrapasqua Asset Management Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Has Cut by $3.32 Million; Globeflex Capital LP Stake in Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Has Boosted as Stock Declined

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 163.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 27,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,834 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 16,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 110,828 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 13.97% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 69.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 79,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,967 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 114,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 11.55 million shares traded or 38.25% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 77,981 shares to 78,481 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 192,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest Management holds 1.52% or 422,805 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc holds 0.97% or 139,375 shares. First Long Island Invsts Lc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 356,318 shares. Cibc reported 0.05% stake. Laffer has 55,684 shares. 7.09 million were reported by Sands Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Two Sigma Secs Ltd stated it has 20,911 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.57% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Fdx Inc owns 21,760 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 60,388 shares. 5,189 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca). Coastline Commerce accumulated 0.1% or 15,800 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 11,394 shares. The California-based Franklin Resource Incorporated has invested 0.16% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Vanguard holds 0.15% or 90.42M shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $11.64 million activity. $11.76 million worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) by 13,960 shares to 4,704 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG).