Mastrapasqua Asset Management Raised Its Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Holding by $425,198; Market Value Rose; Deprince Race & Zollo Maintains Position in Cohen & Steers (CNS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 7,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,628 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57 million, up from 157,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.08. About 532,242 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) by 261.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 102,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,990 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 39,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cohen & Steers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 122,494 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 36.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 22/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Declares First Quarter Distribution; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 04/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Presenting at Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COHEN & STEERS’ GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUNDS TO MERGE; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q EPS 59C; 04/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty Indexes; 05/03/2018 Cohen & Steers Funds Win Performance Awards From Lipper; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 145,134 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 15,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,534 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold CNS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.23 million shares or 1.18% less from 20.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability reported 87,982 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 38,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Moreover, Kennedy Management has 0.19% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 184,970 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Btim holds 451,631 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 19,444 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 39,859 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 24,913 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Company holds 0.03% or 600 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.11% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). 10,995 are owned by Bank. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 2,879 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 27,216 shares. First Advsrs LP reported 0.01% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. Messer Angela M. sold 27,000 shares worth $1.44 million. $817,500 worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shares were sold by Thompson Elizabeth M. ROSSOTTI CHARLES O also sold $532,600 worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Jefferies Gru Inc Limited Liability Com reported 90,446 shares. Nomura Holdg, Japan-based fund reported 4,024 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 27,913 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Lc reported 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Washington Capital Management reported 11,800 shares. Finance Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 22,719 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Eaton Vance holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 121,079 shares. Channing Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1.09M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 44,640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 6,397 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.04% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Aureus Asset Lc holds 2.87% or 372,407 shares in its portfolio.