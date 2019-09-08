Mastrapasqua Asset Management Position In Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Was Increased; Tecnoglass Shs (TGLS) Stock Price Declined While Perritt Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $570,689

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (TGLS) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 81,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.56% . The institutional investor held 221,279 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 139,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.53M market cap company. It closed at $7.19 lastly. It is down 18.11% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees 2018 Rev $345M-$365M; 30/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – BOARD AUTHORIZED TRANSFER OF RIGHTS, OBLIGATIONS UNDER CO’S $210 MLN 8.2% SENIOR UNSECURED 5-YEAR NOTES TO ITS UNIT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q EPS 3c; 02/04/2018 – Tecnoglass Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 9-10; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Rev $84.3M; 24/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Short-Interest Ratio Rises 123% to 47 Days

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 15596.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 77,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 78,481 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.42 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 84,383 shares to 164,500 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:BRSS) by 25,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,629 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Corp Com (NYSE:GHM).

More notable recent Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tecnoglass (TGLS) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tecnoglass Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering of Ordinary Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Investors Should Steer Clear of Beacon Roofing (BECN) Now – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tecnoglass Announces Proposed Follow-On Offering of Ordinary Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11,430 activity.