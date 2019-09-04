Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lowered By $484,056 Its Facebook (FB) Position; LMP Capital & Income Fund (SCD) Has 0.73 Sentiment

LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc (SCD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 11 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 15 reduced and sold their positions in LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 4.30 million shares, down from 4.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 3.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 77,802 shares with $12.97M value, down from 80,718 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $521.43B valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $186.7. About 4.75 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – Future regulatory problems for Facebook and Google could hurt their profitability, but even under regulation, tech margins are likely to remain among the highest of the industry sectors; 01/05/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: This is pretty extraordinary. Parliament issues ultimatum to Facebook. Either Mark Zuckerberg; 29/05/2018 – Robert Fenner: Facebook is set to offer its WhatsApp payment services to the whole of India as early as next week; 04/04/2018 – Just hours prior, Facebook said up to 87 million users might be affected; 29/05/2018 – Facebook to be compelled on parental consent for under-16s; 26/04/2018 – Facebook for weeks has had to defend its business model to lawmakers, investors and users; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc. (FB); 11/04/2018 – US futures point to a negative open; Facebook, trade in the spotlight; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will let users opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history It’s arguably the company’s biggest update since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke; 04/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts after Facebook data scandal

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 3,095 shares to 20,596 valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 24.06 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 12.64% above currents $186.7 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.07% of its portfolio in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. for 299,687 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 115,910 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 593,785 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 46,499 shares.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $246.87 million. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. It has a 14.94 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.